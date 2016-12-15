Records: Woman suffering from withdrawal drove into clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Court documents say a woman who drove her truck into a southwest Missouri health
The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2hRIJ9A ) reports that 58-year-old Andrea Gully is jailed on a felony property damage charge. Her attorney didn't return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.
Documents say Gully was experiencing body shakes, anger and depression due to withdrawal from Xanax, which she had taken for years.
On Monday, Gully checked into a Springfield
She told a reporter as she was being led away in handcuffs that she was upset she wasn't being given "my medication."