Records: Woman suffering from withdrawal drove into clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Court documents say a woman who drove her truck into a southwest Missouri health centre was suffering from withdrawal because a doctor stopped prescribing her anti-anxiety medication.

The Springfield News-Leader (http://sgfnow.co/2hRIJ9A ) reports that 58-year-old Andrea Gully is jailed on a felony property damage charge. Her attorney didn't return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.

Documents say Gully was experiencing body shakes, anger and depression due to withdrawal from Xanax, which she had taken for years.

On Monday, Gully checked into a Springfield centre that serves low-income, underinsured patients. Court documents say she drove through the clinic's main doors after waiting a few hours. No one was hurt.