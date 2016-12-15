Video: Australian inches his way to new Rubik's cube world record

You just have to give it up for Feliks Zemdegs, Lord of the Cube.

The Australian 20-year-old recently twisted his way to a new world record by solving a Rubik’s cubes in a scant 4.73 seconds. The new mark shaved a slim but crucial 0.01 seconds off the old record, held by Mats Valk.

Best of all, Valk had a front row seat to Zemdeg’s left as his record tumbled.

The record cube solve is impressive, sure. But Valk's reaction is the real money shot here.



Zemdeg is no stranger to the Rubik’s cube speed-solving circuit. He’s been posting YouTube videos of himself dominating the perplexing puzzle since 2008 and already had several records under his belt.

However, 2008 didn’t mark the beginning of his viral fame. An old, self-deprecating and seriously foul-mouthed coolness tutorial he made with his pal Sebastian Chan is still making the rounds with his pals in Melbourne.

It's a good thing he stuck with the Rubik's cube. But watch your back, Feliks. The robots are coming for your job, just like the rest of us.

