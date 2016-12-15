The Latest: Putin and Abe begin talks on territorial dispute

NAGATO, Japan — The Latest on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Japan (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

The leaders of Russia and Japan have begun talks at a hot springs resort in western Japan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe were meeting Thursday evening in the city of Nagato. They started more than two hours later than scheduled because Putin's plane arrived late.

Abe told Putin that the hot spring waters of Nagato are famous for relieving fatigue. He said he could guarantee that they would take care of any fatigue from their talks.

Putin replied, "Better not to get too tired."

Abe invited Putin to Japan in hopes of making progress on a longstanding territorial dispute between the two countries that has prevented them from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War II.

___

4:50 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed at an airport in western Japan for a two-day summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

His Rossiya Airlines plane touched down at 4:50 p.m. at Yamaguchi Ube Airport on the coast of western Japan. He and Abe are meeting at a hot springs resort in Nagato, the ancestral hometown of the Japanese prime minister.

Putin arrived two hours and 40 minutes behind schedule.

The visit is Putin's first official one to a G-7 country since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and the G-7 nations imposed sanctions on Russia.

Abe invited Putin in hopes of making progress on a longstanding territorial dispute between the two countries that has prevented them from signing a peace treaty formally ending World War II.

___

4:35 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited his father's grave while waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin to arrive for a two-day summit.

Abe said Thursday on his Facebook page that he paid respects at the grave in his ancestral hometown of Nagato in western Japan. Putin's flight was delayed.

Abe wrote, "Looks like the president's arrival is being delayed, I used the time to visit the grave and reported to my father who devoted his late career to push for a peace treaty."

His father is former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, who pushed for resolution of a territorial dispute between the two countries.