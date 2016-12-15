The Latest: No video release in Milwaukee shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on a former Milwaukee police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black man that sparked riots in the city (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Authorities in Wisconsin still aren't releasing police video of a shooting that killed a black man in August even though the Milwaukee officer has been charged with reckless homicide.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm on Thursday charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown in the death of Sylville Smith.

A criminal complaint says body-camera video shows Smith was raising a handgun when he was shot the first time in his bicep, but was unarmed when he was shot a second time in the chest.

Smith's death sparked two nights of violence. Community activists have called for the body-camera footage to be released.

Chisolm's office says it can't release the video until ordered to do so by a judge. The office says the earliest that could happen is at Heaggan-Brown's first court appearance Friday.

Heaggan-Brown was fired in October.

12:10 p.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he isn't going to "prejudge" the guilt or innocence of a former Milwaukee police officer who is charged with reckless homicide in the shooting of a black man.

Walker was asked on Thursday about prosecutors' decision to charge former officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown.

The governor says he isn't going to "prejudge him until he goes through the legal process and we see ultimately what a jury or court decides on this."

Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, is charged in the Aug. 13 shooting death of Sylville Smith. The shooting sparked two days of riots.

Walker says law enforcement officers are, overwhelmingly, doing a "tremendous job." But the governor says that if officers break the law, "they should be held accountable."

11:30 a.m.

A former Milwaukee police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a black man will have his initial court appearance on Friday.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is due to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. He is charged with reckless homicide in the Aug. 13 death of 23-year-old Sylville Smith.

A complaint filed by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm says Smith had a handgun when he was first shot in the arm by Heaggan-Brown, but was unarmed and had his hands near his head when the officer shot him a second time in the chest.

Smith's slaying set off two nights of unrest on Milwaukee's north side.

Heaggan-Brown was fired in October after he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

11:20 a.m.

The family of a black man who was fatally shot by a Milwaukee police officer is welcoming a prosecutor's decision to charge the now-former officer with reckless homicide.

A statement from Sylville Smith's family said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm showed "independence and sound judgment" in bringing charges against Dominique Heaggan-Brown.

Heaggan-Brown shot and killed Smith on Aug. 13, sparking two nights of violence on Milwaukee's north side. Heaggan-Brown was fired in October after he was charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

The Smith family statement called the charge "the first step in holding that officer accountable."

A criminal complaint said Smith had a gun when he was shot the first time, in his bicep, but was unarmed when he was shot a second time in the chest.

10:40 a.m.

A criminal complaint charging a former Milwaukee police officer with reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a black man says the man was unarmed when the officer fired the shot that killed him.

Dominique Heaggan-Brown is charged with reckless homicide in the Aug. 13 shooting death of Sylville Smith.

The criminal complaint says police body-camera footage shows that Heaggan-Brown's first shot came when Smith was raising a handgun and passed through Smith's bicep. It says the handgun flew out of Smith's hand over a nearby fence.

The complaint says the body-camera video showed Smith was on the ground, unarmed and had his hands near his head when Heaggan-Brown shot him a second time in the chest.

The complaint says Heaggan-Brown fired the second shot because he believed Smith was reaching for his waist.

10:20 a.m.

A prosecutor has charged a former Milwaukee police officer in a fatal shooting of a black man that sparked two nights of riots.

District Attorney John Chisholm charged Dominique Heaggan-Brown with first-degree reckless homicide. Chisholm didn't announce the charge, but it appeared in online court records.

Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, shot 23-year-old Sylville Smith following a traffic stop on Aug. 13. Police Chief Ed Flynn has said Heaggan-Brown chased Smith after he fled on foot.

Flynn says Heaggan-Brown fired after Smith turned around with a gun in his hand and ignored commands to drop the weapon.

Heaggan-Brown was fired from the police department in October, after he was charged with sexual assault in an unrelated case.

