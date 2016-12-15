News / World

US military completes $11.2 million face-lift in Estonia

U.S. Ambassador to Estonia James D. Melville Jr. addresses dignitaries in front of an U.S. Army tank, at a hand-over ceremony of the upgraded NATO military base in Tapa, Estonia, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. The U.S. military has completed infrastructure investments worth $11.2 million to upgrade the Estonian army base as a part of a U.S. commitment to the alliance's eastern flank, which is facing increasing tensions with Russia. (AP Photo/Vitnija Saldava)

TAPA, Estonia — The United States military has completed investments worth $11.2 million to upgrade an Estonian NATO army base as a part of a U.S. commitment to the alliance's eastern flank, which faces increasing tensions with Russia.

Maj. Gen. John Gronski said Thursday the face-lifts at the Tapa army base symbolized the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's "strength and resolve" in the Baltics.

Updated amenities include new sniper and machine-gun ranges, maintenance facilities and a train loading area.

Located 80 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of the Estonian capital of Tallinn, the base recently has hosted American military units for training exercises. Next year it will become the main base for 800 British infantry and 300 French troops.

This story has been corrected to show NATO's full name.

