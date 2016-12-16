12 soldiers killed in jihadist attack on Burkina Faso army

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — Authorities say at least 12 soldiers are dead after dozens of Islamic extremists attacked an army barracks in northern Burkina Faso.

The jihadists stormed the barracks early Friday in Nassoungou, a town near the Malian border that is about 260 kilometres (160 miles) from Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The assailants also set fires to the premises, including tents and military vehicles, a security official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

This West African country has seen a number of assaults since al-Qaida-linked extremists attacked in Ouagadougou in January, killing 30 people.