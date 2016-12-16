2 children die after falling through ice in southern Indiana
JASPER, Ind. — Authorities say two children have died after falling through ice in southwestern Indiana.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a 12-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were killed from the accident Thursday evening in southern Pike County. The department didn't release additional details about where the incident occurred or what the children were doing on the ice.
A public safety diver pulled the two victims out of the ice after arriving on the scene, but both had been underwater at least a half-hour. They were taken to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for treatment but died from their injuries.