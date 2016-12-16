Egypt's top cleric: anti-Christian attacks 'assault on God'

CAIRO — Egypt's Minister of Religious Endowments says anti-Christian attacks are an assault on God, as part of the government's attempts to counter extremists' rhetoric nearly a week after a deadly attack on a Cairo church left over 26 dead.

The Friday sermon delivered by Mokhtar Gomaa came as authorities have beefed up security around Cairo's churches.

Sunday's attack which struck a 100-year-old church adjacent to St. Mark's Cathedral was one of the worst against the country's minority Christians.

The Islamic State group's Egypt-based affiliate claimed responsibility, after authorities had blamed the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group.