FBI returns items taken during Pulse shooting investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — The FBI is returning items to survivors and the families of those killed six months after the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub.

The agency collected some 1,000 items during the investigation into the June 12 shooting that killed 49 people. The items were made available for pickup this week at an Orlando resort.

Survivor Orlando Torres tells the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2hrqVoX ) he picked up an old work ID badge, a credit card and a cellphone case Wednesday evening. He says the agents took him into a ballroom with tables. He described the items and an agent retrieved them. His cellphone hasn't been returned because the shooting is still under investigation.

A spokeswoman for the agency said the items were "strictly personal in nature, not evidentiary."

