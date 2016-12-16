Lawyers for inmate seek restraining order to delay execution
RICHMOND, Va. — Lawyers for a condemned Virginia inmate have filed an emergency motion for a restraining order to stay the execution, which is scheduled for next month.
Court documents show that attorneys for Ricky Gray filed motions for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction Friday. Attorneys are asking the U.S. District Court in Richmond to stay the execution due to the risk that he will suffer a painful death.
Earlier this week, Gray's lawyers asked the court to block his execution, in which the state will use drugs from a secret compounding pharmacy.
A spokesman for the Virginia attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.