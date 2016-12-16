Man finds 2 pounds of heroin in car seized by Ohio police

CINCINNATI — A Kentucky man bothered by a rattle in a car he'd recently bought at an Ohio auto auction has found 2 pounds of heroin in a secret compartment inside the vehicle.

WCPO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2h8fQ92 ) the man drove the Volkswagen Jetta for several weeks before discovering the heroin beneath the front passenger seat.

Investigators found more than 6 1/2 pounds of heroin in the car eight months ago after the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a former Mexican law enforcement officer who said a drug cartel forced him to drive the drugs across the country.

A Highway Patrol spokesman says the car was thoroughly searched before it was released to the auction.

The auction company has agreed to take the car back.

___