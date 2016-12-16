Man linked to $500M art heist getting mental evaluation

HARTFORD, Conn. — A reputed Connecticut mobster who authorities say is the last surviving person of interest in the largest art heist in U.S. history is now undergoing psychological testing to see if he is competent to stand trial on unrelated weapons charges.

A document filed this week in federal court in Hartford says 80-year-old Robert Gentile is being evaluated at the federal medical centre prison in Butner, North Carolina. Gentile's lawyer said Friday that Gentile is no longer near death as he was three months ago.

Prosecutors have said they believe the Manchester man has information about the still-unsolved 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. Thieves stole artwork worth an estimated $500 million.