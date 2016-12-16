Obama signs bill for Flint water, Calif. drought

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama has signed a bill authorizing water projects across the country, including $170 million to address lead in the drinking water in Flint, Michigan, and $558 million to provide relief to drought-stricken California.

Obama said Friday the bill advances vital projects across the country to restore watersheds, improve flood control and rebuild water infrastructure — including pipes in Flint, where residents have struggled with lead-tainted water for more than two years.

Obama said the bill will "help assure that California is more resilient in the face of growing water demands and drought-based uncertainty."