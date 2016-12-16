Parts of Corpus Christi cleared to use tap water again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials are telling residents in outlying parts of Corpus Christi that they can safely drink tap water again, as the bulk of the city remains under an advisory to refrain from using it.

The city released a map late Thursday showing the parts of the city where it's now safe to drink the water. Nearly 24 hours earlier, officials warned all residents to stop using it because of harmful chemical from an industrial plant that leaked into the supply.

Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc. said in a statement late Thursday night that it was "working co-operatively " with state environmental officials to restore safe water service.

The statement doesn't take responsibility for the spill, but Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn tells the Corpus Christi Caller-Times that officials believe Ergon was responsible.

