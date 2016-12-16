Probe into police shooting of Emirati man could take months

HUDSON, Ohio — Investigators say it could take months before a ruling is made in the case of an Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen who fled after a crash.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2hqz8d3 ) the Bureau of Criminal Investigation has yet to determine whether Hudson police officer Ryan Doran followed his department's deadly force policy in the Dec. 4 killing of 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri.

Hudson officers are authorized to use deadly force strictly when suspects pose the threat of serious harm or to prevent the escape of violent suspects who could harm others.

Authorities say Doran shot Alameri five times after the Case Western Reserve University law student fled the scene of a crash along the Ohio Turnpike.

Doran is on paid leave.

