Riot squad called to prison in Birmingham, England

LONDON — Security firm G4S has deployed a specialist riot squad to a prison the English city of Birmingham after disturbances by inmates spread to four wings of the facility.

G4S is a private company which runs the prison.

The disturbance began at about 9 a.m. GMT (0400 a.m. EST) Friday.

The unrest comes at a time that Britain's prisons are under intense pressure. Members of the Prison Officers Association say violence and inmate suicides are rising.