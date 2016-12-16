Suspect shot, officer injured in Louisiana police chase

GRETNA, La. — Authorities say a teenage suspect driving a stolen car was shot by police after he struck an officer with the vehicle during a chase near New Orleans.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2hVMbQp ) both the 17-year-old suspect and the injured officer survived and were being treated for injuries.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said the chase began Thursday night after officers spotted a Kia Optima that was reported stolen. He says the driver led officers on a chase and fired gunshots at two police vehicles. The chase ended when the Kia drove into a yard in Gretna.