Syrian refugee jailed in Greece for attack on toddler son

ATHENS, Greece — A Greek court has convicted a Syrian man of severely beating his 3-year-old son in a refugee camp, and posting video of the attack on social media in a bid to blackmail his estranged wife to join him.

The court on the eastern island of Chios Friday sentenced the man, who was not named, to five years in prison for assaulting a minor.

Defence lawyer Anthippi Zannara told The Associated Press that the man said he recorded the attack on his phone and posted it on his profile, hoping that would make his wife rejoin him on Chios.