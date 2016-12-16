Syrian refugee jailed in Greece for attack on toddler son
ATHENS, Greece — A Greek court has convicted a Syrian man of severely beating his 3-year-old son in a refugee camp, and posting video of the attack on social media in a bid to blackmail his estranged wife to join him.
The court on the eastern island of Chios Friday sentenced the man, who was not named, to five years in prison for assaulting a minor.
His wife allegedly left him in Turkey, keeping their 2-year-old daughter with her. The man crossed to Chios with the boy, who is now in care.