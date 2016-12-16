The Latest: 'High' compliance rating at site of Texas leak

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Latest on Corpus Christi residents being warned not to use the city's tap water (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Texas regulators gave a rating of high environmental compliance at a Corpus Christi asphalt plant where a chemical leak led city officials to warn residents not to drink local tap water.

A five-year compliance report released Friday by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality isn't a complete picture of the site's regulatory history. Agency spokesman Terry Clawson says they are still looking for more information.

An email from a state environmental official shows that a "backflow incident from a chemical tank" was reported Dec. 7 at Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions. The company has said it's working with state officials.

A spokesman for Ergon declined to explain Friday how a hazardous chemical may have entered the water supply.

Officials say limited water use is now allowed in some neighbourhoods .

___

2 p.m.

Restrictions on the use of tap water in Corpus Christi are easing as workers flush water pipes in the Gulf Coast city to make sure any remnants of a harmful chemical are removed.

Officials said Friday that limited use of water is allowed in some neighbourhoods . They say it can be used for showering and washing clothes, but not yet for drinking. They warn that young children and those with weakened immune systems should avoid bathing so as not to accidentally swallow the water.

Officials announced Thursday that residents in some parts of the city can consume water however they wish, but there are still sections where authorities urge no use at all.

City leaders alerted residents Wednesday that up to 24 gallons of a chemical from an industrial plant may have leaked into a pipeline carrying water, allowing it to move to other areas of the city.

___

1:30 p.m.

A chemical leak from an asphalt plant that led Corpus Christi, Texas, officials to warn residents Wednesday not to drink the water was apparently reported a week earlier.

An internal email sent Wednesday by Susan Clewis, a regional director for the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, indicates that a "backflow incident from a chemical tank" was reported Dec. 7 at Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions.

The email doesn't indicate who received that report, but the email indicates that the state agency only learned of the leak on Wednesday, when city officials warned the public.

The mayor of the Gulf Coast city of about 300,000 people has said local officials also only learned of the leak this Wednesday.

Neither Clewis nor city officials responded to Friday requests for comment.

___

12:10 p.m.

Officials in Corpus Christi are releasing few details on a suspected chemical leak into the Texas city's public water system as they await test results from the state to determine whether the water is safe to consume.

Mayor Dan McQueen said at a news briefing Friday that he hopes the tests determine that the water is safe to drink citywide.

But he didn't address how the chemical may have entered the public water system from an industrial plant or when city officials were first notified of a problem at the plant.

Officials on Wednesday warned all of the Gulf Coast city's 320,000 residents to stop using the water because of the leak. Late Thursday, the city said water in some areas was safe to use again.

The city manager said plenty of bottled water has been donated to help residents.

___

1 a.m.

Officials are telling residents in outlying parts of Corpus Christi that they can safely drink tap water again, as the bulk of the city remains under an advisory to refrain from using it.

The city released a map late Thursday showing the parts of the city where it's now safe to drink the water. Nearly 24 hours earlier, officials warned all residents to stop using it because of harmful chemical from an industrial plant that leaked into the supply.

Ergon Asphalt and Emulsions Inc. said in a statement late Thursday night that it was "working co-operatively " with state environmental officials to restore safe water service.