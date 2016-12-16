The Latest: John Kerry joins mourners at John Glenn viewing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the public viewing for John Glenn (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is paying his final respects to astronaut John Glenn at a public viewing inside Ohio's capitol building.

Kerry put his hand on Glenn's flag-draped casket Friday afternoon as Glenn's wife, Annie, watched along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

A steady stream of politicians and ordinary citizens are filing by to say goodbye to the first American to orbit Earth.

Some stopped to salute or say a prayer. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.

Kerry and Glenn, both Democrats, served in the U.S. Senate together. Glenn spent more than two decades representing Ohio in Congress.

Vice-President Joe Biden is among those expected to attend a memorial service for Glenn on Saturday at Ohio State University.

___

12:45 p.m.

Mourners are filing by John Glenn's flag-draped casket at Ohio's capitol building as his home state and the nation say goodbye to the history-making astronaut.

The first American to orbit Earth will lie in honour at least eight hours Friday in Columbus before a public memorial service Saturday.

A steady stream of visitors are lining up to see Glenn's closed casket while a Marine honour guard stands by inside the Ohio Statehouse.

The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.

Several events are scheduled to celebrate his life.

The tributes include a public processional and memorial service Saturday at Ohio State University. Vice-President Joe Biden is among those expected to attend.

Glenn represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades.

___

12:30 a.m.

John Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building.

A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday in Columbus.

The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.

There will be a series of events celebrating his life.

The tributes include a Marine honour guard, a public processional and a public memorial service on Saturday at Ohio State University.

Glenn grew up in a small Ohio town, served as a fighter pilot in World War II and Korea and represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades.