The Latest: John Kerry joins mourners at John Glenn viewing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on the public viewing for John Glenn (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is paying his final respects to astronaut John Glenn at a public viewing inside Ohio's capitol building.
Kerry put his hand on Glenn's flag-draped casket Friday afternoon as Glenn's wife, Annie, watched along with Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
A steady stream of politicians and ordinary citizens are filing by to say goodbye to the first American to orbit Earth.
Some stopped to salute or say a prayer. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.
Kerry and Glenn, both Democrats, served in the U.S. Senate together. Glenn spent more than two decades representing Ohio in Congress.
___
12:45 p.m.
Mourners are filing by John Glenn's flag-draped casket at Ohio's capitol building as his home state and the nation say goodbye to the history-making astronaut.
The first American to orbit Earth will lie in
A steady stream of visitors are lining up to see Glenn's closed casket while a Marine
The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.
Several events are scheduled to celebrate his life.
The tributes include a public processional and memorial service Saturday at Ohio State University.
Glenn represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades.
___
12:30 a.m.
John Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building.
A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday in Columbus.
The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.
There will be a series of events celebrating his life.
The tributes include a Marine
Glenn grew up in a small Ohio town, served as a fighter pilot in World War II and Korea and represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades.
He became the oldest man in space, at age 77 in 1998.