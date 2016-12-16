The Latest: Officer shot in head, taken to Seattle hospital

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Latest on a police officer shot in Mount Vernon, Washington (all times local):

10:42 p.m.

Authorities say an officer who was shot north of Seattle was responding to a call that a man had been shot nearby. The suspect remained barricaded inside a home and was still firing at police.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Keith Leary told reporters Thursday night that the officer in Mount Vernon, Washington, was responding to a call just after 5:30 p.m. when a suspect began shooting from a house.

Leary says the officer who was struck by gunfire was conscious and alert when taken to a local hospital. The 61-year-old male officer was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical conditional with a gunshot wound to the head, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Leary says they don't why the suspect fired at the officer. Leary says it is believed there are hostages inside the home with the suspect, but they didn't know how many.

___

9:50 p.m.

Officials say a Mount Vernon police officer who was shot has been taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Harbourview spokeswoman Susan Gregg told The Associated Press Thursday night than an officer in his early 60s had been shot in the head.

Gregg says he was in the early stages of assessment at about 9:50 p.m.

Multiple news outlets were reporting that a suspect was barricaded in a Mount Vernon residence and that officers and a SWAT team were attempting to negotiate.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Mark Francis tweeted that the scene was still active.

No further details were immediately available.

___

8:45 p.m.

Authorities say a police officer has been shot and wounded about 60 miles north of Seattle in Mount Vernon.

The Skagit Valley Herald (https://goo.gl/Sll463 ) reports a Mount Vernon police officer was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for injuries related to a gunshot wound Thursday night.

Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice told the newspaper he didn't know the condition of the officer.

Mount Vernon police Lt. Chris Cammock said police had few details to immediately release about the shooting but that the area around LaVenture Road and Fir Street has been closed by police.