The Latest: Officer shot identified as Mike McClaughry

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — The Latest on the shooting of a police officer in Washington state (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Officials have identified a 61-year-old Washington state police officer who was shot and critically wounded Thursday evening.

Mount Vernon Police Lt. Christopher Cammock said at a Friday briefing that Officer Mike McClaughry, who they call "Mick," suffered a gunshot wound to the head while investigating a reported shooting in a Mount Vernon neighbourhood .

Cammock says McClaughry is a father of three who started working with the Mount Vernon Police Department in 1985.

Cammock said, "Service might not adequately describe was Mick has done for our community," saying he was the first to run a drug abuse resistance education program, becoming a father figure to many in the community. He has also been a field training officer, training most of the officers who work at the police department.

McClaughry remains in critical condition at a Seattle hospital.

An adult and two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

12:35 p.m.

The suspect in the shooting of a Washington state police officer is being held on $1 million bail.

Ernesto Lee Rivas made his initial appearance Friday in Skagit County Superior Court. He is being held on a charge of first-degree attempted murder.

Authorities say Rivas shot an officer who was responding to a call about a shooting Thursday evening in Mount Vernon. The 61-year-old officer as in critical condition at a Seattle hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Court and Washington State Patrol records show Rivas, 44, has eight felonies on his record.

9:50 a.m.

Police have not identified the suspect arrested in the shooting of an officer in Washington state, but jail records show a man was arrested overnight at a home at the intersection where the shooting was reported.

The Skagit County Jail roster shows Ernesto Lee Rivas was booked at 1:55 a.m. Friday.

Jail records show Rivas was booked for investigation of first-degree murder, though the officer remains in critical condition at a Seattle hospital. It was not immediately clear if Rivas has obtained an attorney.

Police have only identified the suspect as a 44-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history.

Court and Washington State Patrol records show that Rivas is 44 and has eight felonies on his record. He was subject to a domestic violence protection order last year after the mother of his child accused him of stalking her.

6:50 a.m.

A police officer wounded in a shooting in Washington state is in critical condition following surgery.

Earlier reports said the officer from Mount Vernon was in serious condition, but Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg says the 61-year-old man has been in critical condition since arriving unconscious at the Seattle hospital.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Keith Leary says the officer was wounded Thursday evening while responding to a call about a shooting.