The Latest: Woman tried to save son from icy Indiana pond

JASPER, Ind. — The Latest on the two children who died after falling into an icy southern Indiana pond (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Authorities say a mother tried to save her 12-year-old son who died after falling through the ice on a pond in southern Indiana.

State conservation officer Joe Haywood says the woman was cooking dinner Thursday when her son and a 12-year-old girl she was watching asked if they could go outside to play. Haywood says when dinner was ready about 10 minutes later the woman went outside to call the children and saw her son flailing in the icy water.

Haywood said Friday that the woman entered the pond but couldn't pull her son to shore.

A public safety diver retrieved both children, but they couldn't be revived.

Haywood called the deaths "absolutely heartbreaking for everyone involved."

The children's autopsies are scheduled for Saturday.

___

5:56 am.

Authorities say two children have died after falling through ice in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a 12-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl were killed from the accident Thursday evening in southern Pike County. The department didn't release additional details about where the incident occurred or what the children were doing on the ice.