Top adviser to Rome mayor arrested in new setback

ROME — Police have arrested a key adviser to the Rome mayor in a corruption investigation, dealing yet another blow to the 5-Star Movement's highest-profile office-holder.

Raffaele Marra, the head of personnel in City Hall and considered Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's right-hand man, was arrested Friday in an investigation into business deals dating from 2013 when Marra worked for a previous administration.

The arrest comes a day after police searched City Hall and seized records about disputed city appointments, and follows the resignation of Raggi's top environmental adviser, who is under a separate investigation.