UN extends peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for a year

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously passed a draft resolution extending its peacekeeping mission in violence-plagued South Sudan by a year.

The U.S.-drafted resolution calls for both sides to adhere to a peace deal signed in August 2015 and that U.N. peacekeepers do more to prevent and respond to sexual violence in the country.

In a vote of 15-0, council members called Friday for creation of a 4,000-troop Regional Protection Force in addition to the approximately 13,000 peacekeepers already there.