US begins to bid John Glenn farewell with public viewing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building.

A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday in Columbus.

The 95-year-old Glenn died last week.

There will be a series of events celebrating his life.

The tributes include a Marine honour guard, a public processional and a public memorial service on Saturday at Ohio State University.

Glenn grew up in a small Ohio town, served as a fighter pilot in World War II and Korea and represented Ohio in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades.