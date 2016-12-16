US stock indexes hold near record levels, bond yields relax

NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes held steady near record levels Friday morning, after gains for companies that pay big dividends helped to offset drops in technology stocks. Bond yields gave up some of their big gains from the last few days.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up by less than a point at 2,263, as of 10:35 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 19,891. The Nasdaq composite rose 3, or 0.1 per cent , to 5,460. It earlier rose above its record closing level of 5,463.83.

BOND YIELDS RELAX: The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.60 per cent , putting at least a temporary halt to its strong rally since last month's presidential election.

Bond yields had been jumping since Donald Trump's surprise victory on expectations that faster economic growth and inflation may be on the way. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.86 per cent on election day.

Yields kept rising this week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for only the second time in a decade and said that three more increases may be on the way in 2017.

The two-year Treasury yield fell to 1.26 per cent Friday from 1.28 per cent late Thursday, pulling back from its highest level since the summer of 2009.

DIVIDEND REBOUND: The dip in bond yields helped to halt the weekslong slide for high-dividend stocks, at least temporarily. Utilities, real-estate stocks and telecoms have struggled on worries that higher yields will cause income investors to abandon them in favour of bonds.

Real-estate stocks rose 0.8 per cent , the most among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Utility stocks rose 0.7 per cent .

JUMPING JABIL: Jabil Circuit rose $3.11, or 14.4 per cent , to $24.68 after reporting stronger earnings for its latest quarter than analysts expected.

SLIDING ORACLE: Oracle fell $1.83, or 4.5 per cent , to $39.03 after reporting revenue for its latest quarter that fell short of analysts' expectations. It was the biggest drop for a stock in the S&P 500.

BURRITO BOARD: Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped $11.44, or 3 per cent , to $393.79 after the company announced a shake-up of its board. Four new directors will join the board, as part of an agreement with activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square.

MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.4 per cent , France's CAC 40 rose 0.4 per cent and Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.2 per cent . In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 per cent , South Korea's Kospi rose 0.3 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent .

COMMODITIES: Crude oil rose 70 cents, or 1.4 per cent , to $51.60 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 94 cents to $54.96 a barrel in London.

Gold recovered a bit after falling to its lowest price in 10 months on Thursday. It rose $4.10, or 0.4 per cent , to $1,133.90 per ounce. Silver rose 0.6 per cent , and copper fell 0.7 per cent .