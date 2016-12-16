US stock indexes hold near record levels, bond yields relax
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes held steady near record levels Friday morning, after gains for companies that pay big dividends helped to offset drops in technology stocks. Bond yields gave up some of their big gains from the last few days.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up by less than a point at 2,263, as of 10:35 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 38 points, or 0.2
BOND YIELDS RELAX: The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.60
Bond yields had been jumping since Donald Trump's surprise victory on expectations that faster economic growth and inflation may be on the way. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.86
Yields kept rising this week after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for only the second time in a decade and said that three more increases may be on the way in 2017.
The two-year Treasury yield fell to 1.26
DIVIDEND REBOUND: The dip in bond yields helped to halt the weekslong slide for high-dividend stocks, at least temporarily. Utilities, real-estate stocks and telecoms have struggled on worries that higher yields will cause income investors to abandon them in
Real-estate stocks rose 0.8
JUMPING JABIL: Jabil Circuit rose $3.11, or 14.4
SLIDING ORACLE: Oracle fell $1.83, or 4.5
BURRITO BOARD: Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped $11.44, or 3
MARKETS ABROAD: In Europe, Germany's DAX rose 0.4
COMMODITIES: Crude oil rose 70 cents, or 1.4
Gold recovered a bit after falling to its lowest price in 10 months on Thursday. It rose $4.10, or 0.4
DOLLAR: The euro fell to $1.0419 from $1.0424 late Thursday and is close to its weakest level against the dollar since early 2003. The dollar rose to 118.18 Japanese yen from 117.93 late Thursday.