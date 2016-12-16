West Bank settlers laud Trump pick for ambassador to Israel

JERUSALEM — Israel's West Bank settlers have lauded U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's selection for ambassador to Israel.

Oded Revivi, chief foreign envoy of the Yesha Council, says Friday that David Friedman has a "deep love for all of the land and people of Israel, including those in Judea and Samaria" — using the West Bank's biblical names. Friedman, an Orthodox Jew from Long Island, has long ties to Israel's settler movement and has supported positions on the far-fight of Israel's political spectrum.

Trump has vowed to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, a charged act that would anger Palestinians who want east Jerusalem as part of their future country.