Alaskans plunge into 32-degree water in annual event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — More than a thousand people in Alaska on Saturday dressed up as elves or in other elaborate costumes while some stripped down to barely anything to take part in a polar plunge.
The fundraiser for Special Olympics Alaska took place at Goose Lake in Anchorage, where ice had been cut out of a large portion of the lake to allow the plungers room to do their
David Aromin recently relocated from Philadelphia. He said the jump was a good way to be baptized as an Alaskan.
More than $300,000 was raised during the annual fundraiser. Special Olympics Alaska president Jim Balamaci said over $2 million has been raised in the eight years the polar plunge has been held.