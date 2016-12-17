Alaskans plunge into 32-degree water in annual event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — More than a thousand people in Alaska on Saturday dressed up as elves or in other elaborate costumes while some stripped down to barely anything to take part in a polar plunge.

The fundraiser for Special Olympics Alaska took place at Goose Lake in Anchorage, where ice had been cut out of a large portion of the lake to allow the plungers room to do their favourite dive, like a cannonball. Other more timid plungers stepped into the 32 degree water, and others got a helping hand from fellow jumpers.

David Aromin recently relocated from Philadelphia. He said the jump was a good way to be baptized as an Alaskan.