Berlin police detain suspect in brutal subway attack

Berlin authorities say they've arrested the man suspected of brutally kicking a 26-year-old woman down a flight of stairs in a Berlin subway station in an assault caught on a surveillance camera.

Police said Saturday the 27-year-old, whose name was not given, was detained at the city's long-distance bus station while he was still on a bus. Police wouldn't elaborate but said the city's prosecutor's office would comment Sunday. Local media say the man is originally from Bulgaria.