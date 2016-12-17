Berlin police detain suspect in brutal subway attack
Berlin authorities say they've arrested the man suspected of brutally kicking a 26-year-old woman down a flight of stairs in a Berlin subway station in an assault caught on a surveillance camera.
Police said Saturday the 27-year-old, whose name was not given, was detained at the city's long-distance bus station while he was still on a bus. Police wouldn't elaborate but said the city's prosecutor's office would comment Sunday. Local media say the man is originally from Bulgaria.
The attack occurred in October but police only released the video last week in an appeal to help identify the suspect. The video went viral and led to a massive outcry over its casual brutality, with some people offering rewards for the man's arrest. The victim had to be hospitalized after the attack.