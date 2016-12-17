Celebration of John Glenn's life planned in Ohio capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A celebration of John Glenn's life is planned in Ohio's capital as the space pioneer's home state and the nation continue to honour him.

Vice-President Joe Biden is among those expected for the Saturday afternoon memorial service in an Ohio State University auditorium for the Glenn, who died Dec. 8 at age 95.

Thousands paid their respects Friday in a public viewing of his flag-draped casket inside Ohio's Statehouse rotunda. They included Secretary of State John Kerry. Glenn was also a fighter pilot and longtime Democratic U.S. senator.