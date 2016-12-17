Celebration of John Glenn's life planned in Ohio capital
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A celebration of John Glenn's life is planned in Ohio's capital as the space pioneer's home state and the nation continue to
Thousands paid their respects Friday in a public viewing of his flag-draped casket inside Ohio's Statehouse rotunda. They included Secretary of State John Kerry. Glenn was also a fighter pilot and longtime Democratic U.S. senator.
Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962, and in 1998 became the oldest person in space at age 77. Burial is planned at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., in a private ceremony in the spring.