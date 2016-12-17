News / World

Celebration of John Glenn's life planned in Ohio capital

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012, file photo, John Glenn poses for a photo during an interview at his office in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's home state and the nation will begin saying goodbye to the famed astronaut as he lies in state at Ohio's capitol building. A public viewing for the first American to orbit Earth is scheduled to stretch at least eight hours starting at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Columbus. The 95-year-old Glenn died last week. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A celebration of John Glenn's life is planned in Ohio's capital as the space pioneer's home state and the nation continue to honour him.

Vice-President Joe Biden is among those expected for the Saturday afternoon memorial service in an Ohio State University auditorium for the Glenn, who died Dec. 8 at age 95.

Thousands paid their respects Friday in a public viewing of his flag-draped casket inside Ohio's Statehouse rotunda. They included Secretary of State John Kerry. Glenn was also a fighter pilot and longtime Democratic U.S. senator.

Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962, and in 1998 became the oldest person in space at age 77. Burial is planned at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., in a private ceremony in the spring.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular