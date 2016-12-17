Denmark: India again wants Dane in smuggling case

COPENHAGEN — Denmark says it has received another request from India to extradite a Danish national accused of involvement in an arms smuggling case 21 years ago.

Niels Holck has admitted taking part in dropping assault rifles, rocket launchers and missiles from a cargo plane in eastern India in 1995. Indian police said they were meant for an Indian revolutionary group.

While a Briton and a five Latvians were arrested by Indian authorities, Holck — previously known as Niels Christian Nielsen — escaped.

Justice Minister Soeren Pape Poulsen said Friday authorities would look into this "obviously important" case.