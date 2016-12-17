Fermi Lab co-founder, physicist Dr. Edwin Goldwasser dies

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory co-founder and physicist Dr. Edwin Goldwasser has died. He was 97.

The physics department at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus said Goldwasser died Wednesday.

Goldwasser was one of the nation's leading physicists whose research helped explain nuclear force.

After he joined the university's faculty in 1951, Goldwasser took a leave in 1967 to serve as deputy director for what became the Fermilab in Batavia, Illinois, which does research on particle physics.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2gMDpmM ) reports that he not only helped convince President Lyndon Johnson that such a facility should be built in the Midwest but that it should be built in Illinois.