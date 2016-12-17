France: police find ETA weapons trove, arrest 3

MADRID — Spain's Interior Ministry says Spanish and French police have made three arrests upon discovering a suspected weapons trove for the Basque militant group ETA in southern France.

The ministry says that the arrests were made late Friday night when police found explosives and guns in a house in the French town of Louhossoa.

In 2011 ETA announced it was renouncing violence in its campaign for independence for the Basque regions of northern Spain and southwest France. It has yet to disarm or disband. It is blamed for over 800 deaths from 1968 to 2010.