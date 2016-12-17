New protests erupt in Warsaw as political crisis deepens

WARSAW, Poland — Opponents of Poland's populist government gathered outside the presidential palace Saturday in an appeal to the head of state to protect the young democracy's constitutional order from a series of government steps they deem anti-democratic.

The protest comes amid rising political tension over ruling party policies under chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski and follows a large spontaneous demonstration Friday outside parliament.

The protests of the past two days erupted over a government plan to restrict the access of journalists to lawmakers in parliament, something denounced by the government's opponents as undemocratic.

"This conflict is entering a new, more aggressive phase," said Szymon Roginski, a photographer who joined the protest with his family, including two young sons. "Every day we hear news that makes us understand that we are further and further away from democracy. People have had enough."

The crowd of about 2,000 chanted "freedom, equality, democracy!" and waved Polish and European Union flags, a reflection of the pro-European views of many liberal and urban Poles who oppose the ruling party. The party, which has increased welfare spending, remains popular with many Poles, particularly those outside of the cities.

Some protesters held up copies of the constitution. They also chanted "Solidarity," reflecting how many link today's civic opposition activities to the anti-communist opposition of the past. A large police presence was visible on the edge of the protest. After a rally in front of the president's palace they marched together toward the parliament.

The protests of Friday and Saturday were organized by the civic group Committee for the Defence of Democracy and two opposition parties, Civic Platform and Modern.

Ryszard Petru, head of Modern, told the crowd that Poles would not accept the "dictators" who are trying to restrict the access of journalists to parliament, referring to Kaczynski and parliamentary speaker Marek Kuchcinski.

In the biggest parliamentary crisis in years, opposition lawmakers protested that plan Friday, blocking a vote on the state budget. Governing party members then voted in another hall, which the opposition says was illegal. Opposition parties are now demanding a repeat vote.

Kaczynski on Friday denounced the obstruction of parliament as "hooliganism" and threatened protesters with consequences.