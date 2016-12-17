News / World

Report: Merkel's top adviser to meet Michael Flynn next week

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2016 file picture Christoph Heusgen, foreign policy advisor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel uses his mobile device as he arrives for the cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin. News magazine Der Spiegel reports Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is sending one of her top advisers, Christoph Heusgen, to New York next week to meet up with President-elect Donald Trump‚Äôs designated security adviser Michael Flynn. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber,file)

BERLIN — The news magazine Der Spiegel reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is sending a top adviser to New York next week to meet with President-elect Donald Trump's designated security adviser.

Der Spiegel wrote Saturday that Christoph Heusgen will meet with Michael Flynn.

The German news agency dpa reported that a government official would only confirm that Heusgen is travelling to the U.S. early next week for talks, but did not give any details.

After Trump's election last month, Merkel pledged to "do everything to work well with the new president," but insisted that the basis for co-operation has to be "democracy, freedom and human rights worldwide, and to strive for an open and liberal world order."

Trump has previously criticized Merkel for her welcoming refugee policy in 2015.

