Report: Merkel's top adviser to meet Michael Flynn next week

BERLIN — The news magazine Der Spiegel reports that German Chancellor Angela Merkel is sending a top adviser to New York next week to meet with President-elect Donald Trump's designated security adviser.

Der Spiegel wrote Saturday that Christoph Heusgen will meet with Michael Flynn.

The German news agency dpa reported that a government official would only confirm that Heusgen is travelling to the U.S. early next week for talks, but did not give any details.

After Trump's election last month, Merkel pledged to "do everything to work well with the new president," but insisted that the basis for co-operation has to be "democracy, freedom and human rights worldwide, and to strive for an open and liberal world order."