Dylann Roof won't use mental health experts to try to save his life
A jury convicted Roof of hate crimes and other charges Thursday. The same jury will decide if he is sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dylann Roof won't ask jurors to consider his mental health when they decide whether to spare his life when he is sentenced for killing nine black Charleston church worshippers.
Roof filed a notice with a federal judge Friday night saying he won't call any mental health experts during the penalty phase of his trial starting Jan. 3.
In a journal detailing his racist beliefs shown to jurors at his trial, Roof wrote that psychology is a Jewish invention that tells people they have problems when they really don't.
Roof is acting as his own lawyer in the penalty phase.
