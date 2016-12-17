The Latest: Chorus singing caps John Glenn tribute
A
A
Share via Email
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The latest on services for the late astronaut John Glenn (all times EST):
5:10 p.m.
A chorus has sung "Let There Be Peace On Earth" to a packed Ohio State University auditorium, capping a memorial service filled with moving tributes to the late space pioneer John Glenn.
Ethel Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were among mourners present, along with Ohio political leaders. Glenn was a longtime Democratic U.S. senator.
Glenn died Dec. 8 at age 95. He was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962, and in 1998 became the oldest person in space at age 77.
___
3:40 p.m.
Biden told a memorial service crowd packing an Ohio State University auditorium Saturday that fellow Democratic lawmaker Glenn knew that ordinary Americans could do extraordinary things.
Retired Marine Corps Gen. John Dailey says the nation had Glenn for 95 years and "it still wasn't enough."
Political leaders and military and space officials joined mourners in the state's capital city.
Bagpipes played as the flag-draped coffin was brought into Mershon Auditorium. A procession of Glenn's hearse went from the Ohio Statehouse to the memorial service called "a celebration of life" for the former fighter pilot, astronaut and longtime U.S. senator from small-town Ohio.
___
1:35 p.m.
Mourners who braved cold and icy roads are packing an Ohio State University auditorium ahead of a memorial service for space pioneer John Glenn as his funeral procession approaches the hall.
Barricades have been placed along the main road from the Statehouse to Mershon Auditorium to accommodate the procession of Glenn's hearse to the memorial service called "a celebration of life" for the former fighter pilot, astronaut and longtime Democratic U.S. senator from small-town Ohio.
Democratic
Glenn died Dec. 8 at age 95.
___
10:20 a.m.
A celebration of John Glenn's life is planned in Ohio's capital as the space pioneer's home state and the nation continue to
Thousands paid their respects Friday in a public viewing of his flag-draped casket inside Ohio's Statehouse rotunda. They included Secretary of State John Kerry. Glenn was also a fighter pilot and longtime Democratic U.S. senator.
Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962, and in 1998 became the oldest person in space at age 77. Burial is planned at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C., in a private ceremony in the spring.