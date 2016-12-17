The Latest: Washington DC area airports hit by ice, delays

The Latest on severe winter weather impacting parts of the United States (all times local):

___

10:50 a.m.

Two airports serving the nation's capital are experiencing delays or cancellations Saturday after a blast of cold air combined with precipitation to cause icy conditions across the region.

Washington Dulles International airport reopened two runways after having to close all runways for more than three hours due to icy weather.

Wintry weather forced the airport to halt all flights early Saturday. The airport says two runways reopened for flights as of 10 a.m., but that travels should expect residual cancellations and delays.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority says Reagan Washington National Airport is operating normally, but some flights may be delayed or cancelled due to bad weather along the East coast.

A spokesman for Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport says the weather is causing some delays and cancellations but no runways have been closed.

___

10:35 a.m

Light freezing rain has caused scores of traffic accidents along roads in central North Carolina, adding to the road mayhem scattered throughout the Eastern U.S.

Police and emergency workers reported more than 100 crashes overnight Saturday in Raleigh and Charlotte as the drizzle combined with temperatures below freezing for approaching 40 hours combined to create dangerous icy patches.

Charlotte police reported two people dead in separate fatal crashes early Saturday, although investigators are still trying to figure out if ice caused the wrecks.

The freezing drizzle was too light to bring down power lines or tree branches.

Forecasters say temperatures should rise above freezing before noon Saturday, melting the ice.

___

10:20 a.m.

Snow and freezing rain are creating treacherous driving conditions in Ohio and 3 to 4 inches of snow are forecast for New York City after a couple of days of bitter cold in the Northeast.

Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing later in the day.

Authorities say a Columbus, Ohio, woman died Saturday after her car went off a slick road, became stuck, and then was hit by another vehicle. Franklin County authorities say the woman, 20-year-old Savana Carrier, was standing outside her car when she and her vehicle were hit.

Snow in New York City started falling early Saturday. About half an inch had accumulated before sunrise. Long Island is expected to see 2 to 3 inches.

___

Icy roads are causing major and minor pileups in parts of Virginia and Maryland.

Bob Maloney of the Baltimore City Office of Emergency Management was quoted by WBAL-TV as saying that at least 30 cars were involved in an accident on northbound I-95.

Baltimore County said on Twitter that between 15 and 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-695 near Rosedale. Six people were taken to the hospital.

The National Weather Service has issued a wintry weather advisory for the Baltimore area, meaning that periods of sleet and freezing rain through noon will lead to slippery roads and limited visibility.