The Latest: Obama tees off vacation with round of golf

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - MCBH, Hawaii — The latest on President Barack Obama's annual two-week vacation in Hawaii (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

On the first day of his Hawaii vacation, President Barack Obama is playing golf with three aides and a longtime friend.

The presidential fivesome is enjoying temperatures in the 70s at Klipper Golf Club inside Marine Corps Base Hawaii on the island of Oahu, where Obama was born.

Obama is with his longtime friend and classmate Bobby Titcomb; Joe Paulsen, his principal travel aide; Michael Brush, deputy assistant to the president; and Luke Rosa, senior associate director and trip manager.

___

10:45 a.m.

Obama's motorcade left his Kailua vacation rental home midday under partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s, after arriving from chilly Washington D.C. Friday night.

The motorcade passed by a few signs saying "Close Gitmo," ''Open Cuba," ''Drones Kill Kids" and "Aloha please talk with us" and people standing in their yards taking pictures.