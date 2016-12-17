The Latest: Trump-Merkel aides reportedly to meet next week

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

11:15 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AHN'-geh-lah MEHR'-kuhl) is sending a top aide to New York next week to meet with President-elect Donald Trump's designated national security adviser.

That's according to the news magazine Der Spiegel, which reported Saturday on the expected meeting between Christoph Heusgen and Michael Flynn.

After Trump's election last month, Merkel pledged to "do everything to work well with the new president." She also said the basis for co-operation has to be "democracy, freedom and human rights worldwide, and to strive for an open and liberal world order."

Trump has previously criticized Merkel for her welcoming refugee policy in 2015.

10:20 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump's pick for White House budget director is a conservative congressman elected in the 2010 tea party wave. And South Carolina's Mick Mulvaney is a founder of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

That group helped push former House Speaker John Boehner from power and has caused heartburn for current Speaker Paul Ryan.

But Ryan calls Mulvaney "the absolute right choice" to serve as head of the Office of Management and Budget.

The Wisconsin Republican says Mulvaney "has been a conservative reformer from day one, proposing solutions to fix the budget process and our regulatory system."

The post requires Senate confirmation.

8:35 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump has taken care of some White House business and is preparing for the final stop on his postelection "thank you" tour.

Trump says he intends to nominate Mick Mulvaney, a conservative Republican congressman from South Carolina who's viewed as a budget hawk, to be the White House budget director.

Trump calls Mulvaney a "very high-energy leader with deep convictions for how to responsibly manage our nation's finances and save our country from drowning in red ink."

The post requires Senate confirmation.

And Trump's set for a rally at a football stadium on Saturday afternoon in Mobile, Alabama.