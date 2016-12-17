UK restores order after worst prison uprising since 1990

LONDON — Security officers have restored order at a prison in the central English city of Birmingham one day after an estimated 600 inmates seized control and launched a destructive rampage.

Authorities called Friday's 13-hour takeover of HMP Birmingham the worst prison uprising since the 1990 riot in Strangeways in Manchester, which lasted 25 days and left one prisoner dead.

No staff members were injured during the Birmingham unrest but one prisoner remained hospitalized Saturday with a suspected broken jaw and eye socket.

Justice Minister Liz Truss says the reasons for the riot will be fully investigated, while those convicted of rioting will face longer sentences.