Algerian defence ministry: 125 "terrorists" killed this year
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria's
In its monthly magazine El Djeich, the ministry also says that 225 other people have been arrested in its effort to fight terrorism.
The ministry says the military "pursues its mission with determination and
This year, the Islamic State group has been trying to expand in Algeria, where al-Qaida's North African branch and other Islamic extremist groups have been based and have long fought Algerian authorities.