Committee accepts parole for imprisoned Israeli ex-President

JERUSALEM — An Israeli parole board has accepted an appeal for early release by a former president who is serving a prison sentence for sex crimes.

The board ruled Sunday that Moshe Katsav can walk free next week after serving five years of his seven-year jail term. The board had previously twice rejected Katsav's parole requests.

Katsav attorney Zion Amir said Katsav burst into tears upon hearing the news.

Katsav resigned in June 2007 after being charged with rape and sexual harassment. He began his sentence in 2011 and has repeatedly professed his innocence.