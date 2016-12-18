Eiffel Tower reopens after a close down of 5 days

PARIS — The Eiffel Tower has reopened to the public after a closedown of five consecutive days due to workers' strike.

The company that manages the tower, SETE, said in a written statement it reached an agreement with workers unions and the tower reopened at midday Sunday.

The CGT and FO unions had called for a strike last week because they wanted workers to be included in the decision-making process and more funds to be directed to the site's maintenance.