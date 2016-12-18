El Salvador church fires 3 priests for sex abuse

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador's Roman Catholic Church has separated three men from the priesthood after they were found guilty by church officials of sexually abusing children.

One is Rev. Jesus Delgado, one of the country's best-known priests and a former top official in the San Salvador archdiocese.

Delgado served as a private secretary to assassinated Archbishop Oscar Arnulfo Romero and wrote his biography.

Romero was killed in 1980 by a gunman linked to the military government of the time.

The archbishop of San Salvador identified the other two as Rev. Francisco Galvez and Rev. Antonio Molina.