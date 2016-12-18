French foreign minister tours Haiti city ravaged by Matthew
JEREMIE, Haiti — France's foreign minister on Sunday visited a Haitian city ravaged by Hurricane Matthew over two months ago and said the Caribbean country will be a top priority for French development aid.
The French Embassy in Port-au-Prince said the purpose of Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's visit to Jeremie on Sunday was to express France's solidarity with its former colony as affected areas struggle to recover from Matthew's destructive Oct. 4 passage.
He did not announce any new grants or aid packages. But at a news conference in the capital, Ayrault said French government decided in recent days to put Haiti at the top of a global priority list for development aid.
Ayrault had a working meeting with Haiti's caretaker president and other members of the interim government.
The United Nations says there has been $130 million of humanitarian funding for Haiti following Matthew, with $81 million contributed by the United States. France has donated $1.1 million.
Ayrault toured Jeremie's storm-damaged public hospital, which French aid workers helped fix. With photographers in tow, he also met with humanitarian workers and visiting officials from French Caribbean dependencies.
A successful slave revolt against French colonizers made Haiti the world's first black republic in 1804.