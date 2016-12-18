Head of UN nuclear watchdog visits Iran

TEHRAN, Iran — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog is visiting Iran for the second time since a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers went into effect at the start of this year.

Yukiya Amano, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, on Sunday urged all sides to adhere to the agreement.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would abide by the deal if other nations do, and said IAEA reports should be "technical and impartial."

The IAEA said last month that Iran exceeded its heavy water limit by 100 kilograms (220 pounds) over the 130 metric tons allowed under the agreement. Heavy water is used to cool reactors that produce plutonium, which can be used in atomic bombs.