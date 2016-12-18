Large complex of amusement parks in Dubai celebrates opening

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A massive complex of amusement parks in the southern desert of Dubai has celebrated its opening.

Organizers held the event Sunday for the Dubai Parks & Resorts project after it formally opened Friday.

The park includes a Legoland, a Bollywood-themed park, a movie-themed Motiongate park, a hotel and a shopping district. The park hopes to have a Six Flags by late 2019.

The project, estimated to be worth over $3 billion, sits along the dusty highway connecting Dubai to the United Arab Emirates capital of Abu Dhabi.