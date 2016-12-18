Palestinians: Stone thrower shot dead by Israeli troops

JERUSALEM — Palestinian police say a 19-year-old has been shot dead by Israeli forces during stone-throwing clashes in the West Bank.

Police say Ahmad Rimawi was shot in the chest Sunday after hurling stones at Israeli troops in Beit Rima, near Ramallah.

The Israeli military says dozens of rioters attacked security forces, injuring one border policeman. It said the forces responded with riot dispersal means.

Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.